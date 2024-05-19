Hyderabad researcher finds obesity-kidney ailment link after nine years of research

HYDERABAD: In a breakthrough for the ages, researchers from the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and the University of Hyderabad (UoH) have uncovered a correlation between obesity and kidney-related diseases. Led by Dr Anil Kumar Pasupulati, associate professor in the Department of Biochemistry at UoH, and Dr G Bhanuprakash Reddy, scientist at NIN, the study found that obesity has an adverse impact on the kidney and can go on to completely damage the organ.

Dr Anil has spent over nine years on this research, starting during his PhD days. His team studied various models, literature and data to establish the correlation between obesity and kidney health. Funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), their findings were recently published in the prestigious International Journal of Obesity, a Nature Press Journal.

Using the Wistar NIN-Obese rat model and a high-fat (40%) fed mice model, the researchers observed that crucial kidney cells called podocytes exhibited cellular distortions, indicating injury due to obesity, in obese rodent models. Additionally, both models displayed severe levels of proteinuria, further highlighting the detrimental effects of obesity on kidney health.