No nod from ECI, Telangana cabinet meeting put off

HYDERABAD: The state Cabinet meeting, scheduled to be held on Saturday, was postponed as no approval came from the Election Commission of India (ECI) till late in the evening.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided five days ago to hold a Cabinet meeting to discuss certain crucial matters pertaining to the state. Accordingly, the government had sought ECI permission as the model code of conduct is in force.

After the postponement, the chief minister said that if the ECI nod was not received before Monday, if necessary, he will go to Delhi along with ministers and seek permission from the commissioners of the election panel.

On Saturday, the chief minister and all his Cabinet colleagues waited in the Secretariat from the afternoon till 7 pm and left as there was no sign of ECI permission coming. Along with the chief secretary, officials of various departments also sat with their fingers crossed in the Secretariat.

In the meantime, Revanth held a review meeting on the irrigation department. As per the agenda, the Cabinet was scheduled to discuss waiver of farm loans, paddy procurement, Kharif crop planning and other related issues. The CM reportedly expressed his displeasure over lack of response from the ECI as the Cabinet wanted to discuss urgent matters relating to welfare of farmers.

As the state is set to celebrate its 10th formation day on June 2 and Hyderabad will no longer be the common capital, he also wanted to discuss the issues pertaining to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in the Cabinet meeting.