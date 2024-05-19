Temperature dips as short intense spells lash parts of Hyderabad

Areas including Serilingampally, Kompally, JNTU, Miyapur, Lingamapally, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Hitec City, Cyberabad, Gachibowli, Narsingi, Jeedimetla, Suchitra, Malkajgiri, Chandanagar, Ameenpur, and parts of Secunderabad and Rangareddy experienced rains and thunderstorms along with gusty winds.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) reports, Rangareddy received the highest rainfall of 68.8 mm in Serilingampally, followed by Nalgonda at 65.5 mm and Suryapet at 63 mm.

The highest maximum temperature in the state lowered further to 40.10C in Bhadradri Kothagudem, while in Hyderabad, maximum temperature stood at 37.70Celsius in Jubilee Hills.

IMD reported light to moderate rains in parts of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Khammam and neighbouring areas.

It also noted that a trough runs from South Chhatisgarh to Comorian to South Interior Karnataka across Telangana and Rayalaseema at 3.1km above mean sea level.

Owing to the weather system, the state will experience light to moderate rains and thundershowers with gusty winds of around 40-50 kmph till May 22 and a yellow alert has been issued for the same for most of the districts.

In the next 48 hours, the city will experience light rains and thundershowers with maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 36 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively.