BJP faces uphill battle in graduates MLC byelection in Telangana

The BJP has expressed confidence of winning a majority of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana while looking to bolster its presence in the state Legislature by winning the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda graduate MLC byelection. The party has fielded G Premender Reddy, who finished fourth in the last election.

Senior BJP leaders, including Kishan Reddy and Eatala Rajender, are actively touring districts and attending preparatory meetings to bolster support for their candidate. However, there is ongoing discussion within the party regarding the impact of the campaign on graduate voters.

The BRS candidate is A Rakesh Reddy who was earlier the spokesperson of the BJP. This is causing concern in the saffron party as MLC elections are not contested on party symbols.

In the 2021 elections, Premender Reddy secured 39,107 votes. Despite the BJP not having a stronghold in Nalgonda and Khammam Lok Sabha constituencies, it provided a tough fight in Warangal and Bhongir.

The primary challenge for the BJP is to connect with graduates and secure their votes, a task that has reportedly not gone as planned. Meanwhile, both the BRS and Congress view the MLC election as a matter of prestige and are vigorously campaigning to win the seat. The Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda MLC seat, currently held by the BRS, is crucial for Congress to strengthen its position in the Legislative Council.