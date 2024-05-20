ECI okays Telangana cabinet meeting, with riders

With this, the state government decided to convene the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat at 3 pm on Monday.

The ECI stipulated that the Cabinet meeting could only address emergent and urgent matters that cannot wait until June 4.

Specifically, the issue of Hyderabad as the common capital and the crop loan waiver must be deferred until the completion of the Lok Sabha elections process. Additionally, the ECI said that no state government officer involved in the election process should be called to attend the Cabinet meeting.

Given these conditions, the Cabinet is unlikely to discuss the crop loan waiver.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy recently directed officials of the Finance and Agriculture departments to explore ways to mobilise funds. He also directed them to complete the process to mobilise funds by June 4.

The crop loan waiver is considered crucial as the chief minister had promised to implement it by August 15. The state government intends to discuss the formation of a Farmers Welfare Corporation for this purpose during the Cabinet meeting.