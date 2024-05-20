Support BRS candidate, defeat blackmailer of Congress: KT Rama Rao

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that there were two reasons for the defeat of BRS in the 2023 Assembly elections -- the party’s failure to claim credit for the work it had done and alienating a few sections of the society.
Rama Rao was addressing his party’s preparatory meeting on the upcoming Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates MLC byelection in Bhuvangiri. The bypoll is scheduled to be held on May 27.
He urged the people to ensure BRS candidate A Rakesh Reddy’s victory in order to defeat Congress candidate Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna, whom he described as a blackmailer.
BJP’s Gujjala Premender Reddy is also in the fray, making it a tough three-way contest for this graduates MLC seat.
Meanwhile, Rama Rao targeted the ruling Congress in the state.
“The Congress couldn’t properly implement even a single promise made to the people of Telangana. They (Congress) have completely forgotten the farm loan waiver issue,” he said.
“During KCR’s tenure, farmers and their families used to receive 24-hour electricity supply as well as Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima benefits on time. Now, the situation has changed. The farmers are suffering due to lack of welfare schemes under the Congress government,” he added.
The BRS leader warned the state government that if it fails to fulfil its promises, his party will launch state-wide agitations. He also criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over employment issue.
“KCR created and provided two lakh jobs in Telangana during his 10-year rule. Revanth Reddy claims to have given 30,000 jobs. I want to know from the chief minister to whom he has given these jobs,” he said.
Rama Rao also slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their failed Make India, Startup India, Standup India and Digital India programmes. “Modi is seeking votes saying that they built a temple. We also built a temple in Yadadri but we never asked for votes in the name of a temple,” he said.