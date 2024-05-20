Support BRS candidate, defeat blackmailer of Congress: KT Rama Rao

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that there were two reasons for the defeat of BRS in the 2023 Assembly elections -- the party’s failure to claim credit for the work it had done and alienating a few sections of the society.

Rama Rao was addressing his party’s preparatory meeting on the upcoming Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates MLC byelection in Bhuvangiri. The bypoll is scheduled to be held on May 27.

He urged the people to ensure BRS candidate A Rakesh Reddy’s victory in order to defeat Congress candidate Chintapandu Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna, whom he described as a blackmailer.

BJP’s Gujjala Premender Reddy is also in the fray, making it a tough three-way contest for this graduates MLC seat.

Meanwhile, Rama Rao targeted the ruling Congress in the state.

“The Congress couldn’t properly implement even a single promise made to the people of Telangana. They (Congress) have completely forgotten the farm loan waiver issue,” he said.