Telangana: 2 clash over bus seats in Mahabubabad

MAHABUBABAD: A dispute over seats on a TSRTC bus escalated into a physical altercation, injuring two passengers at the Mahabubabad Town Bus Stand on Sunday. Video clips of the brawl have been circulated widely on social media platforms.

According to the police, relatives of B Shankar, a resident of Gundenga village in Mahabubabad district, and N Ramulu from Warangal were quarrelling over seats on a bus. Eyewitnesses said the argument soon turned into a fistfight, prompting locals to alert the police, who rushed to the spot and tried to pacify those involved. Shankar and Ramula sustained minor injuries in the clash, the police said.

Speaking to the media later, Shankar said, “After the completion of Tirupati Darshanam, my relatives and I reached the Mahabubabad Town Bus Stand to catch the bus to our native village. After a couple of minutes, the bus arrived. We placed our kerchiefs on the seats to reserve them, but another passenger removed them and occupied the seats. When I questioned them, they started an argument and began beating us.”

Speaking to TNIE, Mahabubabad One Town Inspector P Devender said that Shankar and Ramulu reached a compromise. “We did not register a case. They returned to their native place by TSRTC bus,” he added.