Telangana government expediting development works says Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

KHAMMAM: Alleging that development had taken a back seat in Khammam district during the 10-year rule of the BRS, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress government has begun the process of rectifying this issue.

The minister, who participated in several programmes in Palair Assembly segment, said: “We have speeded up the development works since we formed the government. We have launched several welfare schemes and programmes for the benefit of poor people.”

He also said that he would “show development practical terms and not in words’’. He assured people in Reddipalli, Pallegudem, Gollapadu, Teeradal, Maddivarigudem and Polisettigudem that he would act like the elder son of every family and solve all problems.

During his visit, people submitted their applications pertaining to houses, house sites, CC roads and power lines. He assured them that all their problems would be resolved after the election code ends.