Telangana to offer incentives to builders for constructing eco-friendly buildings

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday announced that the state government would offer incentives to encourage construction of green buildings that save 50 per cent water and 40 per cent electricity.

Addressing the closing ceremony of Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) property show here, he said: “The environment should be protected while constructing buildings. We should go for eco-friendly buildings. These green buildings should be affordable even to middle-class people.”

The deputy CM also said that the state government was taking all steps to attract investments to Hyderabad and make it a global city. He recalled that Hyderabad got several facilities such as ORR, an international airport, diversion of Krishna river waters to the city, Metro rail and Hitec city due to the vision of the previous Congress governments.

“The people of Telangana have ended family rule. The present people’s government will be available to citizens round-the-clock. We will shortly construct the Regional Ring Road. That will help in transporting the products manufactured in districts to the city. We will construct industrial clusters between RRR and ORR, and this will create thousands of jobs,” he said.

Housing colonies to come up between ORR and RRR

Stating that the government would also construct housing colonies between ORR and RRR on the lines of Housing Board Colonies in Kukatpally and ECIL, he called upon the IGBC to play a key role in the construction of these houses.

Vikramarka also said that the state government was planning to rejuvenate Musi river and expand the Metro to all corners of Hyderabad. “This government is industry-friendly. We are inviting the industrialists to invest in the state. The builders too are our partners in developing the state,” he said.