77.81% attendance on day 1 of Telangana state TET exam

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET) commenced on Monday.

The online computer-based test was conducted in 74 centres across 11 districts of the state.

While 34,436 candidates were allotted across the two sessions, 26,796 candidates wrote the exam on Monday. The first day saw 77.81% attendance.

The exams are scheduled to conclude on June 2.

Burra Venkatesham, principal secretary to the Education department, visited a centre in Hyderabad and observed the conduct of the exam.

Mounika, a first-time candidate from Suryapet district, had to travel to Hyderabad to write her exam. Like her, many candidates had to travel to other districts due to lack of centres in their districts. “While server issues were there, they were brief and were resolved quickly,” she told TNIE.

Speaking to TNIE, Radha Reddy, director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and convenor of TS TET, said, “No issues were reported. Everything went on smoothly.”