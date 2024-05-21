Bengaluru rave party organiser based out of Hyderabad, find police

The sources said that five individuals were apprehended by the CCB, including Vasu, his associate and a drug peddler. However, the police are tight-lipped, disclosing only the number of arrests made under Section 286 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act without revealing the identities of the accused.

The rave, titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory’, at GR Farm House in Electronic City, Bengaluru, saw approximately 100 attendees, with about 70% hailing from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. It started on Sunday evening and continued till early on Monday.

Authorities found that 15–20 luxury cars, including a Mercedes Benz, were parked on the premises. Meanwhile, one of the cars had an MLA pass allegedly registered to Konkani Govardhan from the Sarvepalli constituency of Andhra Pradesh. All detainees were subjected to medical examinations.

Baseless rumours, say actors

Photographs circulating on social media platforms suggest that actors Srikanth and Hema also attended the party. However, Hema released a video, stating that she was in a farmhouse in Hyderabad and termed the rumours “baseless”.

However, it is believed that Bengaluru police have confirmed that the video was posted from the same farmhouse. However, Bengaluru cops are yet to make any comments over her involvement in the rave party. Srikanth also denied the allegations in a video, humorously pointing out the resemblance between him and one of the masked detainees. He emphasised that he and his family found the rumours laughable and unfounded. Meanwhile, the arrest of Vasu, who appears to not have a criminal record in Telangana, raises questions about his role in drug distribution and organising similar events. The Bengaluru police seized MDMA, cocaine and ‘hydro ganja’ at the party.

The Hyderabad police, under former Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand, had previously cracked down on numerous NDPS-related cases, driving peddlers to relocate to Goa and Bengaluru. The current CP, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, has promised stringent action against drug peddlers and consumers. However, drug analysers which were ordered from Germany were hardly put to use, the last major bust in Hyderabad was the arrest of Nigerian peddler Stanley with psychotropic drugs worth Rs 8 crore.