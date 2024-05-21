Car with Union ministry sticker involved in drunk and drive?

HYDERABAD: A man allegedly driving in an inebriated state struck a biker near Nallakunta recently. The driver reportedly behaved rudely when confronted by locals, who discovered liquor bottles and a toddler inside the car. The video did the rounds on social media after the complainant claimed that the police did not take any action.

The complainant, Y Srinivas Sita Ramesh, a 46-year-old private teacher, reported the incident a day after it occurred. According to Ramesh, the driver not only hit the cyclist but also displayed aggressive behaviour when questioned. Eyewitnesses supported Ramesh’s account, noting the presence of liquor bottles in the car at the time of the incident.

In response, the police claimed that Ramesh’s statements have been inconsistent. They noted that he filed the complaint a day late and subsequently inquired about the possibility of withdrawing the FIR. Furthermore, Ramesh shared videos of the incident on Twitter and with the media.

Adding to the complexity, the vehicle involved bore a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways sticker. The police clarified that such stickers are not exclusive to any single official and can be used by any employee within the Ministry. They firmly denied any involvement of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way). The investigation is underway.