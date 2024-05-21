No promises by Rahul, Priyanka fulfilled: Harish Rao

NALGONDA: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao on Monday alleged that none of the promises made by senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy have been fulfilled in 100 days of the new government taking charge.

Addressing a preparatory meeting for the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda graduate MLC byelection at Devarakonda, the former minister claimed that the Congress government has cheated the employees by not releasing even one dearness allowance (DA) despite promising three. Pension benefits are not being given to retired employees, he alleged, demanding a better PRC for the employees. The BRS leader urged educated and unemployed people to teach a lesson to Congress with their votes.

Harish also urged people to vote for BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy to bring their problems to the government’s attention. He said that voting for Congress means strengthening the fraud of Congress.

The BRS MLA said the farmers are facing trouble as their paddy has not been bought for the last 30 days.