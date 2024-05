HYDERABAD : The state Cabinet has decided to invite former AICC chairperson Sonia Gandhi as the chief guest for the 10th Telangana Formation Day celebrations on June 2. The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday.

The government will also felicitate prominent people who played a key role in the state’s formation. To conduct the celebrations, the Cabinet will seek permission from the Election Commission of India.

Briefing the media on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the government will pay Rs 500 per quintal as bonus for superfine variety of paddy from the coming kharif season, fulfilling a promise made by the Congress during the Assembly elections. The decision is aimed at encouraging farmers to cultivate superfine paddy for distribution through ration shops and supply superfine rice for hostels and the midday meals scheme.

Pointing out that the Civil Supplies department has procured 36 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, Srinivasa Reddy said that payments are being deposited in farmers’ bank accounts within three days. Despite recent unseasonal rains, the government has decided to procure soaked paddy at MSP and district collectors have been instructed accordingly, the minister said.

With the kharif season approaching, the government plans to curb the menace of spurious seeds and fertilisers by taking strict action against those involved in their manufacture and sale. “Farmers are being advised to purchase only company-manufactured seeds and retain the receipts until the season ends,” Srinivasa Reddy said.

The Cabinet also approved the release of Rs 600 crore for the modernisation of schools through Amma Adarsha Committees. With schools set to reopen on June 12, an advance of Rs 160 crore has already been released, he said. A Cabinet sub-committee, chaired by Minister D Sridhar Babu, will oversee the implementation of these measures, he said.

The Cabinet also discussed the interim report by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) regarding the Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram barrages.

The NDSA’s report recommended opening the gates for free water flow, avoiding water storage in the barrages, and conducting geo-physical and geo-technical tests.

Each KLIS barrage to be tested by two companies

The Cabinet decided to proceed with testing by two companies, both government bodies, for each dam and to implement their recommendations.

As the monsoon approaches, the Cabinet will explore the feasibility of temporary water lifting arrangements, such as gabion boxes or rock fill dams, with minimal expenditure. Officials have been instructed to prioritise the interests of farmers, the minister said.

Sridhar Babu reiterated the government’s focus on agriculture and education, along with fulfilling election promises. He pointed out that district collectors have assessed crop damage due to unseasonal rains. He recalled that the chief minister and agriculture minister have already assured compensation.

Sridhar Babu accused the previous BRS government of neglecting the education sector and said that the Congress regime was committed to imparting quality education and improved infrastructure.

Minister Venkat Reddy reiterated the government’s commitment to waiving farm loans by August 15 and said that officials and ministers have been asked to regularly visit paddy procurement centres.