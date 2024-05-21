Telangana: Congress turns focus to nominated posts

HYDERABAD: With the end of Lok Sabha elections in the state, the ruling Congress is now turning its focus to the appointments of nominated posts, sparking a wave of internal lobbying among the contenders.

Before the polls on May 13, the party had indicated plans to appoint about 37 leaders to various nominated positions. However, till now, the appointment orders are yet to be issued.

Sources privy to the developments revealed that the government is preparing a second list of nominees, expected to include around 15 names. This list is anticipated to feature a number of leaders from the party’s frontal organisations.

The grand old party is reportedly planning to also prioritise leaders from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Backward Classes (BC) communities for these appointments.

Within the SC category, the Madiga community, which has felt left out in the recent past, is likely to receive significant representation as part of the party’s strategy to address their grievances.

The initial list of appointments includes several prominent leaders from the party’s frontal organisations such as Youth Congress state president K Shivasena Reddy, SC cell chairman N Preetham, BC cell chairman N Srikanth, disability cell chairman M Veeraiah and fisheries cell chairman Mettu Saikumar.

Despite these appointments, there is an ongoing expectation among the chairpersons of other affiliated bodies, such as Seva Dal, for similar recognition.