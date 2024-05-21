Telangana government didn’t provide even 1 job in last 6 months: KT Rama Rao

KHAMMAM : Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was lying to unemployed youth in the state, BRS working president KT Rama Rao claimed that the Congress had promised to provide 2 lakh jobs, but was yet to provide employment to even one person despite six months having passed since it took charge of the government.

Addressing meetings in Yellandu and Khammam to campaign for the BRS nominee in the Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda graduate MLC byelection, Y Rakesh Reddy, the Sircilla MLA asserted that the previous government had provided 2 lakh jobs, a record in the country.

Additionally, he alleged that the Congress had cheated people with the promise of implementing the six guarantees. People have understood the true intentions of the grand old party in six months and are expressing their dissent through protests, Rama Rao remarked.

‘Companies leaving TG’

The former minister claimed no new industries or IT companies were coming to the state after the Congress assumed power in December 2023. He alleged that even the existing companies are looking for a way to leave the state due to the lack of encouragement from the government. “The situation is such that Tech Mahindra is shutting operations in Warangal. The Congress government cannot even protect existing companies, let alone bring in new ones,” Rama Rao said.

The cumulative IT exports stood at Rs 57,000 crore before 2014, but it reached Rs 2.41 lakh crore after 10 years of BRS rule, he said.

Drawing parallels, the BRS working president said while the Congress established three medical colleges during its rule before 2014, the pink party set up 33 such institutions in its 10 years in power. He also pointed to the growth of the agricultural products sector in the state during the BRS’ regime.

Former minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, BRS’ Khammam Lok Sabha candidate Nama Nageswara Rao and Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, among others, also participated in the meetings.

Ensure success of KTR’s events: Jagadish to BRS cadre

Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy urged the BRS cadre to ensure the success of the graduate MLC byelection campaign meetings scheduled for Tuesday by party working president KT Rama Rao in different parts of the district. Addressing a press conference on Monday, the former minister said the BRS had won the seat four times before and asserted that the party would win again. He alleged that people are aware of the frauds being carried out by the Union and state governments. Claiming that poverty had increased across Gujarat, Jagadish said the BJP would only talk about Pakistan and Muslims during elections while the Congress was engaged in false election campaigns.