Telangana High Court orders government to pay Rs 6.2L to wife of convict killed in jail attack

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday ordered the Telangana state and authorities to pay Rs 6.20 lakh in compensation along with 6% interest per annum within three months to the wife of a convict who died on July 4, 2012, after sustaining injuries in the Charlapalli Central Jail.

Karolla Venkaiah — convicted by the III-Additional District and Sessions Judge (FTC), Medak, on May 10, 2012, and sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 302 read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) — was attacked by fellow inmate Dasari Narsimulu with a sharp object on July 4, 2012. Venkaiah succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad. A case was registered against Narsimulu under Sections 302 and 307 of the IPC and Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Meanwhile, his wife, Karolla Jayamma, a resident of Kusangi village, Tekmal mandal, Medak district, filed a petition seeking a writ of mandamus, challenging the denial of compensation for the death of Venkaiah (prisoner no. 6917), who was lodged in Central Prison, Charlapalli, Rangareddy district. She argued that the negligence of the authorities led to her husband’s death, violating his fundamental rights under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Petitioner’s counsel contended that the authorities failed to prevent the incident leading to Venkaiah’s death. Conversely, the Government Pleader for Home argued that the prison authorities had adhered to the prison rules and were not negligent. They asserted that without specific findings of staff misconduct, the state could not be held vicariously liable for the death caused by a fellow inmate.

Following the directives of the National Human Rights Commission, the Telangana government paid Rs 1 lakh to Jayamma on February 15, 2018. However, the court emphasised the fundamental right to life under Article 21, which extends to prisoners.

Based on the Supreme Court’s precedents, the court calculated the deceased’s earnings at Rs 7,200 per month, considering his age of 55 years. The total loss of dependency amounted to Rs 6,33,600. Additional amounts for loss of estate, consortium and funeral expenses brought the total to Rs 7,20,000. Deducting the Rs 1 lakh already paid, the final compensation was Rs 6.20 lakh. Interest at 6% per annum from July 4, 2012, will also be applied.