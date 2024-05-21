Telangana to see rains till May 26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said light rains and thunderstorms with surface winds of 40 kmph were experienced in the Hyderabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Khammam, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Wanaparthy districts.

Moderate rains and thunderstorms with gusty winds of around 60 kmph were recorded in the districts of Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Vikarabad.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the highest rainfall in the state was recorded in Rangareddy district at 52.3 mm, whereas the city recorded the highest rainfall of 14.3 mm.

City records 40°Celsius

Hyderabad also recorded 40°Celsius in the Jubilee Hills area on Monday.

The IMD said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22 and is likely to concentrate into a depression over central Bay of Bengal around May 24.

The state will continue to experience light to moderate rains or thunderstorms at isolated places till May 26 and a yellow warning has been issued for lightning and thunderstorms till May 22.

The city will experience partly cloudy sky and the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37°Celsius and 25°Celsius respectively, for the next 48 hours.