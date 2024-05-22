Congress govt has cheated farmers again, alleges KTR

NALGONDA: Accusing the Congress government of “once again” cheating farmers by announcing that Rs 500 bonus would only be given for superfine paddy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday condemned the Cabinet decision by saying that 80% of the farmers in the state cultivated coarse variety of paddy.

Addressing a preparatory meeting for the byelection to the Legislative Council in Haliya town, Rama Rao alleged that Congress leaders were not bothered about the ayacut under the Nagarjuna Sagar project drying up. “The NSP has been handed over to the KRMB. Revanth Reddy’s regime is a fraud. KCR made Telangana the No. 1 state in the country and now the Congress government is destroying the state,” the MLA said.

He said that people were facing difficulties in Congress rule.

“Congress leaders should also be careful about the blackmailer,” Rama Rao said, referring to Teenmaar Mallanna.