Former Amazon employee held for stealing Rs 3.2 crore

HYDERABAD : Cyberabad police arrested a former employee of the Amazon Development Centre (ADC) at Gachibowli for allegedly misappropriating Rs 3.2 crore over eight years.

The accused, Mettu Venkateshwarlu, used to work as a senior financial operational analyst. He was tasked with managing the end-to-end payroll activities of active employees and clear the full and final settlement of former employees, the police said, adding that Venkateshwarlu and his accomplices hatched a plan to divert some funds to their bank accounts by creating forged emails and bank statement files while settling dues of former staffers.

According to the cops, Venkateshwarlu identified the unclaimed outstanding payments that were pending for a long period. He then prepared working files of bank transfers and changed the account numbers of the former employees to that of his friends or relatives. He allegedly siphoned off Rs 3.2 crore, which were due to be given to 184 former employees of Amazon, and transferred it into 50 different accounts.

Cops are carrying out further probe to identify the accomplices of the accused.