Hyderabad records 40°C, showers in parts of Telangana

HYDERABAD: Light rains were recorded across the state on Tuesday. According to the TSDPS, Vikarabad district received the highest rainfall of 38.8 mm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, temperatures remained the same as of Monday, with Adilabad recording the highest temperature of 42.6°C. Mancherial and Peddapalli followed closely with 42.2°C and 42.1°C, respectively while Hyderabad registered a maximum temperature of 40°C.

Predicting that maximum temperatures in Telangana will not see a big leap for the next couple of days, Dr K Nagaratna, Scientist-E and Head, IMD in Hyderabad, said, “As for next week, we are in the monitoring process.”

According to IMD-Hyderabad, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana till May 27. A yellow alert has been issued till Saturday. In Hyderabad, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C and 26°C, respectively, with wind speeds around 6–8 kmph.