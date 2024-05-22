Insecure BRS trying to scare farmers: Dy CM Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Stating that politics should not be to play with the lives of farmers, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that the opposition BRS was creating panic among tillers as it is unable to bear the fact that the Congress government is crediting money into the bank accounts of ryots within three days of paddy procurement.

He reiterated that the state government has issued instructions to officials to procure soaked paddy, even if it is sprouting.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan, Vikramarka advised the Opposition not to use politics to create problems for farmers who he said were struggling with desperation.

The deputy chief minister deplored that the BJP and BRS leaders were again resorting to false propaganda about paddy procurement in the state.

“We are performing better than the previous government by setting up more procurement centres, providing gunny bags and fulfilling other requirements,” Vikramarka said.

He recalled how farmers brought to his notice during his padayatra the inordinate delays in paddy procurement in BRS rule.

Asked about state government’s selective approach in giving `500 per quintal as bonus for paddy, Vikramarka said that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed that paddy was suicidal to farmers. “In contrast, our government is determined to give `500 per quintal as a bonus for superfine variety of paddy,” he said.

The minister said that the Congress government has started an initial step of giving a `500 bonus for superfine variety of paddy. “We may extend it to other varieties of paddy in the future,” he said.

Vikramarka said that the government has renamed the input subsidy scheme from Rythu Bandhu to Rythu Bharosa. “We have implemented fully one of the six guarantees, Rythu Bharosa,” he said.