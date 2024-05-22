Senior IAS officers appointed in-charge V-Cs of 10 varsities

HYDERABAD: The state government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officers as in-charge Vice-Chancellors (V-Cs) for 10 universities till the regular VCs are appointed.

Industries and Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan has been appointed as the in-charge V-C of Jawaharlal Nehru Architectural and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU).

While Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary M Dana Kishore will be the in-charge V-C for Osmania University, Education Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham will be the in-charge V-C for Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU).

Meanwhile, Women and Child Welfare Department Principal Secretary Karuna Vakati has been appointed as the in-charge V-C for Kakatiya University in Warangal. Tourism and Culture Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer will be the in-charge V-C of Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University.

While Energy department Principal Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi will be the in-charge V-C for Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been appointed as the in-charge V-C for Telangana University.

Revenue Principal Secretary Navin Mittal will be the in-charge V-C of Mahatma Gandhi University. While Planning department Principal Secretary Nadeem Ahmed was appointed the in-charge V-C of Palamuru University, Mines and Geology department Surendra Mohan will be in-charge V-C of Satavahana University.