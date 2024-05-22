Six new policies on the anvil to spur growth in Telangana

HYDERABAD: To boost industrial growth, the Telangana government has decided to formulate six new policies.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, held a review meeting with officials of the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC).

During the meeting, officials told the chief minister that six new policies will be formulated for industrial development — MSME policy, export policy, new life sciences policy, revised EV policy, medical tourism policy and green energy policy. The chief minister directed the officials to formulate the industrial policies while the election code is in force so that they could be implemented immediately after it is lifted. In this regard, he asked them to study the best policies implemented by various countries across the world.

The chief minister also asked the officials to formulate such policies for Telangana so that the state is able to successfully compete with other countries in industrial development.

During the meeting, many suggestions were offered on new industrial policies to be adopted for industrial development in the state. The officials explained the details of the decisions made in earlier review meetings and the progress of the works to the chief minister.

Revanth advised them to formulate a new policy for powerloom and handloom workers to promote the textile industry.