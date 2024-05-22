Telangana: Damaged by rains, tree falls on bike; man dies, wife hurt

HYDERABAD: A 56-year-old man died while his wife sustained injuries after a gulmohar tree fell on them at Cantonment Hospital in Bollaram on Tuesday. They were on a bike with the deceased riding the vehicle. According to sources, Vinjapuri Ravinder died instantly when a tree fell on him and his wife, Sarala Devi, 54, a schoolteacher, was injured and is now receiving treatment in Gandhi Hospital. They hail from Siddipet and had settled in Hyderabad.

Owing to heavy rains in the recent past, the staffers cut down a couple of trees on the hospital premises, which were found to be weak near the roots. However, the gulmohar tree in the mishap was deemed fit.

Speaking to TNIE, Suresh, a friend of the deceased who witnessed the mishap, said, “Ravinder called me a day earlier and shared that his wife was not keeping well due to weakness in her knees and asked me if I could help them reach the Cantonment Hospital. I live in the Cantonment area and agreed to meet him on Tuesday morning. I reached the hospital and was waiting at the gate. Meanwhile, he reached, headed inside the gate and signalled me to come inside just before the incident occurred.”

Subsequently, he said that he called their elder daughter, Sai Surabhi, 28, and informed her of the incident. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered. Ravinder’s body was taken to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.