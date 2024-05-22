Telangana: Endowments lands being geotagged, Surekha told

HYDERABAD: To protect the properties belonging to the Endowments department, the state government has decided to expedite the process of geotagging the lands.

This was revealed during a review meeting chaired by Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday.

Surekha directed officials to take measures to reclaim encroached temple lands and find solutions to disputes. The officials explained to her that already, 15,000 acres of temple lands have been geotagged to prevent encroachment. She asked the officials to complete geotagging of all land belonging to the Endowments department as soon as possible.

The minister also enquired about the leased temple lands, and sought details of the leased shops on temple lands and the income generated by them. The officials were advised to collect dues as soon as possible.

Surekha questioned them regarding the differences between the temple lands registered in the Stamps and Registration department and the lands registered in Dharani portal.

In addition to taking steps to register the details of the lands of the Endowments department in Dharani portal, the officials were asked to take steps to issue passbooks in the name of the respective temples. She suggested that plans should be made in this direction to protect temple lands by constructing function halls which could also generate income.