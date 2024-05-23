Commissioner of Food Safety inspects 2 restaurants in Somajiguda

HYDERABAD : The Task force teams from the Commissioner of Food Safety conducted inspections on five restaurants in Somajiguda on Tuesday which were found storing expired stocks, using synthetic food colours, mineral water bottles with less ppm and other violations of norms.

At Kritunga - The Palegar’s Cuisine Restaurant in Somajiguda, the team found paneer in packets without FSSAI license, logo and use by dates and 156 units of one litre water bottles of Kritunga Palegar’s brand were seized, as it contained TDS value of just four ppm using TDS metre on the spot. All these items were discarded on the spot.

The kitchen was also found open to the outside environment without proper mesh/barrier to avoid entry of pests or flies and dustbins were found without lids.