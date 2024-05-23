Congress betrayed farmers: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD : State BJP president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the Congress has betrayed the farmers of Telangana by making false promises of waiving crop loan up to `2 lakh, enhancing input subsidy to Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers and tenant farmers and giving Rs 500 bonus per quintal of paddy.

Addressing a press conference here, Kishan said that the Congress government doesn’t seem to be interested in implementing these schemes.

“Does Soniamma Rajyam mean seeing tears in the eyes of farmers? Or do they want to see blood in the eyes of farmers,” Kishan asked.

“The Congress promised to implement crop loan waiver on December 9, Sonia Gandhi’s birthday. But failed to implement it,” he said.

“The Congress made more promises in the Lok Sabha elections, forgetting that it has not fulfilled the promises it made during the Assembly elections in the state,” he added.