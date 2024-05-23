SOT seizes 1,440 kg banned cotton seeds, four arrested

HYDERABAD : The Cyberabad Special Operations Team seized 1,440 kg of banned BG-III/HT cotton seeds worth Rs 36 lakh and arrested four persons involved in an organised racket of illegal transportation and sale of banned seeds to gullible farmers.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Medchal and Rajendranagar SOT along with the officials of Agricultural Department and the city police conducted joint operations to bust the racket.

In Medchal, the officials seized 1,200 kg of the banned cotton seeds worth Rs 30 lakh and arrested the driver of the vehicle for transporting the seeds.

According to the police, Suresh Yadav, from Mancherial had purchased the seeds from a supplier in Karnataka. He then hired a driver, Pulikonda Yashwanth Kumar, for Rs 40,000 and asked him to bring the seeds from Karnataka’s Raichur to Mancherial.