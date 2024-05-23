Support Rakesh Reddy, he will be your voice in Council, says KTR

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL : Accusing the Congress and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of cheating the people of Telangana with false promises, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday urged the voters to support pink party candidate Enugula Rakesh Reddy in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates MLC byelection, which is scheduled to be held on May 27.
Rama Rao addressed several meetings and campaigned for Rakesh Rao in Narsampet, Warangal, and Hanamkonda.
“The Congress came to power by making several false promises. After forming the government, it failed to fulfil those promises. You should give an opportunity to Rakesh Reddy to serve you as an MLC. He is highly educated. He has the guts to question the government’s decisions. He will be your voice in the Council,” the BRS leader said.
“The Congress made 420 promises during the Assembly elections. But it failed to fulfil those promises. It cheated all sections of the society, including farmers, women and the unemployed.”
Describing Congress candidate Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna as a blackmailer, Rama Rao said: “Mallanna is also cheating the people by referring to the false promises made by the Congress during the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.”
“The five-hour power outage at the MGM Hospital indicates to how power cuts have become the norm of the day since the Congress formed the government,” he added.
KTR to rescue of accident victim in Warangal
In a kind gesture, BRS working president KT Rama Rao came to the rescue of a man who was injured in a road accident in Warangal on Wednesday. Rama Rao was proceeding from Warangal to Narsampet when he saw injured Anjaiah, 55, near the Labour Colony. The Sircilla MLA immediately stopped his car and enquired about the incident. He then sent the injured person to the MGM Hospital in one of the vehicles of his convoy.