Support Rakesh Reddy, he will be your voice in Council, says KTR

HANAMKONDA/WARANGAL : Accusing the Congress and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of cheating the people of Telangana with false promises, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday urged the voters to support pink party candidate Enugula Rakesh Reddy in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates MLC byelection, which is scheduled to be held on May 27.

Rama Rao addressed several meetings and campaigned for Rakesh Rao in Narsampet, Warangal, and Hanamkonda.

“The Congress came to power by making several false promises. After forming the government, it failed to fulfil those promises. You should give an opportunity to Rakesh Reddy to serve you as an MLC. He is highly educated. He has the guts to question the government’s decisions. He will be your voice in the Council,” the BRS leader said.

“The Congress made 420 promises during the Assembly elections. But it failed to fulfil those promises. It cheated all sections of the society, including farmers, women and the unemployed.”