Telangana govt initiates measures to speed up paddy procurement process

SANGAREDDY : In what is being seen as an attempt to not give any more opportunities to the opposition parties to criticise it on paddy procurement, the Congress government has instructed the officials to take stock of the situation at the ground level.

The opposition has been targeting the government over the delay in purchasing paddy, leading to the farmers produce getting wet due to untimely rains.

Special Officer Bharati Hollikeri, who was appointed to monitor the paddy procurement process in the erstwhile Medak district, along with District Collectors Valluru Kranthi of Sangareddy, Ruhul Raj of Medak and Manu Chaudhary of Siddipet, toured the villages.

The collectors have been instructed to visit the purchase centres in the villages and complete the grain purchase process as soon as possible. The officials have been instructed to ensure that each purchase centre in Sangareddy district moves at least five lorries of paddy bags to rice mills every day.

During her tour of Medak and Siddipet districts, Special Officer Bharti Holikeri inspected the wet grains. She made it clear to the officials that action will be taken if anyone is found to be negligent in purchasing paddy. “Paddy should be bought at minimum support price. This applies to wet grains also. Farmers should not be inconvenienced at the purchase centres,” she said.

As paddy procurement in Husnabad area in Siddipet district is nearing completion, it was suggested that the vehicles from there be used in Siddipet.