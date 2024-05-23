Trees claims life, GHMC to survey dead trees in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : After a massive tree claimed a life in Bolarum on Tuesday and with monsoon on the horizon, the spotlight is back on the risks posed by dead and dying trees in the city.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr N Sunanda Reddy, Chief Horticulture Officer and Additional Commissioner in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), said that ward-level supervisors are collecting data regarding dead and fragile trees from all zones. While trees permissible for translocation will be translocated, the others will be felled after the due procedure, she added.

Sunanda Reddy said, “The survey will be completed within two days and the immediate suitable action will be taken.”

After the incident on Tuesday, citizens took to social media to highlight negligence on the part of authorities. The Additional Commissioner said that whenever citizens raise complaints, GHMC officials visit the location along with the Disaster Response Force (DRF) team. “But there is a procedure and it takes time,” she added.

According to Reddy, the permission of the Zonal Commissioner is required before felling highly-valued species like peepal and neem.