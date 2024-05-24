BRS leaders booked for circulating fake TGSRTC logo

HYDERABAD : A day after the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced a change in the official abbreviation of the corporation, Chikkadpally police on Thursday booked a case against BRS members Konatham Dileep and Harish Reddy on allegations of circulating a fake new logo of the Corporation through their social media handles.
According to the complainant, Anchuri Sridhar, Dileep and Harish allegedly circulated fake logos of the TGSRTC on social media even before the corporation had officially released it.
“Both the individuals intentionally created a fake logo and made a derogatory act,” the FIR reads. The complainant alleged that Harish Reddy had also posted an “abusive video using unparliamentary language, which is highly damaging to the reputation of the Corporation and the government as well.”
Meanwhile, the TGSRTC management also released an official statement clarifying that until now, it had not released a new logo officially.
“The management of TGSRTC has not yet finalised the new logo,” TGSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said and added, “The logo that is being circulated on social media as the new logo of TGSRTC is fake.”
Meanwhile, Konatham Dileep and Harish Reddy took to X and claimed that the case was filed against them on false charges.
They refuted creating a fake logo and said that they had simply shared the logo that was being circulated by some media houses on Wednesday.
The Chikkadpally police booked a case against the two BRS members under IPC Sections 469, 504, 505 (1)(b)(c) and section 67 of the IT Act.