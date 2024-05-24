BRS leaders booked for circulating fake TGSRTC logo

HYDERABAD : A day after the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) announced a change in the official abbreviation of the corporation, Chikkadpally police on Thursday booked a case against BRS members Konatham Dileep and Harish Reddy on allegations of circulating a fake new logo of the Corporation through their social media handles.

According to the complainant, Anchuri Sridhar, Dileep and Harish allegedly circulated fake logos of the TGSRTC on social media even before the corporation had officially released it.

“Both the individuals intentionally created a fake logo and made a derogatory act,” the FIR reads. The complainant alleged that Harish Reddy had also posted an “abusive video using unparliamentary language, which is highly damaging to the reputation of the Corporation and the government as well.”

Meanwhile, the TGSRTC management also released an official statement clarifying that until now, it had not released a new logo officially.