Elections are more important for Revanth Reddy than farmers: Kishan Reddy

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI : State BJP chief and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday alleged that though the farmers have been bringing their produce to the IKP Centres for the last 45 days, the procurement process is being carried out at snail’s place.

During his visit to paddy purchase centres across the district, where he interacted with the farmers, he said: “”The Union government pays for every step of paddy procurement but the state government is not carrying out the process. It is playing with the lives of farmers.”

Alleging that the IKP Centres lack even basic facilities, he said: “For Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, elections are more important than farmers.”

“The CM failed to announce bonus to all varieties of paddy. Is this the Indiramma rule?” he asked.

“There is no farm loan waiver, no bonus and the bankers are not giving loans to the farmers because of the Congress government’s attitude,” he said and added that the Modi government is ready to procure every grain.