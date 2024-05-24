Embassy assists 60 trapped in Cambodia’s ‘scam centres’

HYDERABAD : The Indian Embassy in Cambodia has been assisting 60 victims of fraudulent employment scams with legal paperwork for their swift return to India.

These victims were trapped in scam centres at Jinbei-4 before being evacuated by the authorities.

Earlier this month, sources in the Embassy told TNIE that they have been helping the victims by issuing travel papers, reaching out to their families and guiding them with boarding. “The Mission also guides the victim to register FIRs in India against those fake agents who have lured them into these cyber-crimes,” TNIE was told.

The Embassy also revealed that they have been issuing multiple advisories to caution Indians visiting Cambodia for employment to do so only through authorised agents.

Admitting that Cambodia, like other Southeast Asian countries, has been witnessing an increase in cybercrime since 2022, the Mission said they have asked Indian nationals to thoroughly check the background of the prospective employers in Cambodia before travelling to the country.