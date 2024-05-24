Growing intolerance, jealousy in society worrying, says Telangana CM

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that growing intolerance and jealousy in society are a cause for worry. To overcome these issues, India needs to follow the Buddha’s message, he added.

“As an individual and also on behalf of the government, I will extend help to spread the message of Buddha to everyone in the society,” he said.

On Thursday, Revanth participated in a programme at Maha Buddha Vihar on the occasion of Buddha Purnima celebrations at Secunderabad.

Addressing the gathering, he said that the government will sanction funds from the Special Development Fund (SDF) to build a dhyana mandir.

Revanth said that visiting the Buddha Vihar gave him immense pleasure and a feeling of spiritual uplift. He praised Buddha, saying that at the age of 29, Buddha started preaching peace by relinquishing power and his kingdom.

“Buddha’s doctrine has been alive for the last 2,500 years. I am greatly inspired by Buddha’s teachings. The line ‘Meditation should not be done as a task, but every task should be done as meditation’ has influenced me a lot,” he added.