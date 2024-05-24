Longtime BRS worker murdered, party leaders allege political vendetta

HYDERABAD : A longtime BRS party worker, identified as Sreedhar Reddy, was found murdered brutally late on Wednesday in Laxmipally of Wanaparthy district. The body was found by his father. According to a senior police officer, Sreedhar Reddy was sleeping outside his residence when the unidentified assailants inflicted fatal wounds on him with a sharp weapon, possibly an axe.

Sreedhar Reddy had been a dedicated member of the BRS for over a decade and was actively involved in party programmes. His father found his body, drenched in blood. He told the police that political vendetta could be the motive behind Sreedhar Reddy’s death.

The preliminary report following a postmortem examination indicated that the fatal wounds were inflicted with an axe. However, the murder weapon was not found at the crime scene.

Police are scouring through the Call Detail Records (CDR) and tower signals associated with Sreedhar Reddy’s mobile phone, hoping to find out any individuals who may have been in the vicinity of the crime scene at the time of the murder.