Longtime BRS worker murdered, party leaders allege political vendetta

HYDERABAD : A longtime BRS party worker, identified as Sreedhar Reddy, was found murdered brutally late on Wednesday in Laxmipally of Wanaparthy district. The body was found by his father. According to a senior police officer, Sreedhar Reddy was sleeping outside his residence when the unidentified assailants inflicted fatal wounds on him with a sharp weapon, possibly an axe.
Sreedhar Reddy had been a dedicated member of the BRS for over a decade and was actively involved in party programmes. His father found his body, drenched in blood. He told the police that political vendetta could be the motive behind Sreedhar Reddy’s death.
The preliminary report following a postmortem examination indicated that the fatal wounds were inflicted with an axe. However, the murder weapon was not found at the crime scene.
Police are scouring through the Call Detail Records (CDR) and tower signals associated with Sreedhar Reddy’s mobile phone, hoping to find out any individuals who may have been in the vicinity of the crime scene at the time of the murder.
Congress fostering culture of political murders: KTR
Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused the Congress of fostering a culture of political murders in the state. He alleged that Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was responsible for this culture in Kollapur.
Rama Rao alleged that Jupally introduced factionalism to Telangana in an unprecedented manner. That was why two murders took place within four months.
The BRS working president demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, if he possessed integrity, should immediately dismiss Minister Jupally Krishna Rao from the Cabinet.
Rama Rao paid tributes to the body of BRS leader Sridhar Reddy. He said that they would protect activists and support Sridhar Reddy’s family.
“This is not the first murder in Kollapur segment. Two people have been murdered within four months. Previously, Mallesh Yadav was killed, and now Sridhar Reddy has been murdered. The government should take responsibility for this heinous act,” Rama Rao demanded.