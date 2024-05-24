Officials inspect condition of generators at Telangana govt hospitals

NALGONDA : In the wake of recent power interruptions at the MGM Hospital in Warangal and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri District Central Hospital, the top electricity authorities have directed the officials concerned to check the performance of generators at all district central government hospitals in the state and submit a report at the earliest.

The superintendents of the power utilities and other officials visited the district central hospital and collected details like use and capacity of the generators. The officials of respective departments have reportedly given oral instructions to the district officials to take steps to ensure that generators are in good condition and patients do not suffer in case of power interruptions.

The Nalgonda District SE, AE and other electricity officials visited the Nalgonda District Central Hospital on Thursday and expressed satisfaction after inspecting the performance and wiring of the six generators installed in different wings.

Officials said that they will soon submit a report to the higher authorities.

Speaking to TNIE, RMO Dr Ram Manohar Rao said that the hospital has been using the generators installed on the premises whenever there are power interruptions.