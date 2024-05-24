Telangana Pharmacy Council files plaint against ex-registrar for issuing certificates to failed students

HYDERABAD : The Telangana Pharmacy Council (TPC) has submitted a written complaint to the Pharmacy Council of India against former TPC registrar G Ramdhan for issuing registration certificates to failed pharmacy students.

In a letter written to the secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, president, PCI, the TPC said that hundreds of students who had failed the diploma examination had been issued pharmacy registration certificates by the former registrar.

The members said that in 2021-2022, the then registrar of TPC was involved in the irregularities of issuing certificates to ineligible candidates.

Students who failed the diploma course were registered as pharmacists, under the former registrar.

The students and faculty members across the pharmacy colleges in the state were concerned about the irregularities which could have a direct adverse impact on public health.

Demanding strict action against those who were involved in the irregularities, the members further sought the attention of the PCI in bringing things back in order for students as well as teachers in the pharmacy courses.