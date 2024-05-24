Telangana put on orange alert as temperatures rise

HYDERABAD : Mercury levels are likely to rise further in the state. The IMD said that light to moderate rains are likely for one more day, following which the state will experience dry weather over most parts of Telangana.

The department has also issued an orange alert for the rise in the temperature levels as all the 33 districts will experience above 41°C maximum temperatures over the next three days.

Over the next 48 hours, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky and light rains and thundershowers are likely to occur in parts of the city towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 37-41°C and 27-41°C, with a relative humidity of 73% and wind speeds of 6-10 kmph.

As of Thursday, the state experienced the highest maximum temperature of 44.4°C in Adilabad, followed by Kamareddy at 43.1°C and Nirmal at 42.9°C.