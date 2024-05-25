‘Political murder’: Jupally accuses KTR of making baseless allegations

HYDERABAD: Responding to allegations being made against him over a murder in Laxmipalli of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Friday said that BRS working president KT Rama Rao made baseless allegations even while admitting that facts are yet to be revealed.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan here, he condemned Sridhar Reddy’s murder and offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

“The BRS made similar allegations over the killing of C Mallesh of Gantraopally. But preliminary investigation revealed that the murder took place due to personal and land related issues,” Krishna Rao said.

“Similarly in Sridhar Reddy’s murder too, family feud over land issues is said to be the reason. Also the deceased had financial deals with a former MLA,” Krishna Rao said and demanded that the BRS leaders tender a pubic apology for making baseless allegations against him.