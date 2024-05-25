Telangana: After HC’s interim order, Jeevan Reddy Mall reopens

NIZAMABAD: Following an interim order from the high court, the TSRTC, later renamed as TGSRTC, allowed Vishwajith Infra Developers Pvt Ltd to reopen the Jeevan Reddy Mall near Armoor bus station.

On May 16, the Corporation had terminated the lease agreement with the company for not paying dues amounting to Rs 2.51 crore as well as taking possession of the structure.

In 2013, the firm had entered into an agreement with the RTC to utilise its land for construction of the mall near the Armoor bus station. The company is reportedly owned by Rajita Reddy, the spouse of BRS district president and former Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy.

In 2017, Rajitha took over the company and named the shopping mall as ‘Jeevan Reddy Mall and Multiplex’.

The RTC said the firm did not pay the rent in time. Till October last year, the company owed Rs 8.65 crore, it added. After notices were served, it cleared Rs 1.50 crore in the same month. Once the show cause notices were sent to the company, it paid Rs 2.40 crore in instalments in December last year. However, Vishwajith Infra later approached the high court, challenging the show cause notice, where the latter directed the company to pay the dues to the RTC.

As a result, Rs 2 crore were paid in instalments in January and February. In the past five years, the corporation has issued over 20 notices for payment of dues.