Telangana HC to hear defamation case against CM on June 4

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court will hear on June 4 a petition filed by Telangana BJP general secretary Kasam Venkateshwarulu, seeking direction to the Special Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) for Excise cases, Hyderabad, to examine his complaint against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The complaint alleges that the CM made false, defamatory and provocative statements during a public meeting on May 4 that the BJP, if voted to power, would change the Constitution and remove reservations.

Justice Vijaysen Reddy directed public prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao to provide instructions on the procedure followed by lower courts when handling private complaints. The Special JFCM for Excise had adjourned Venkateshwarulu’s complaint to July 6.

The PP argued that this petition did not warrant being heard as a lunch motion petition. Justice Vijaysen Reddy questioned the urgency of the case, which prompted the petitioner’s counsel to wait until midnight for adjudication. The judge then directed the PP to gather instructions on the matter and adjourned the hearing to June 4.