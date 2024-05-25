Telangana: Lobbying for nominated posts intensifies in Congress

HYDERABAD: Reports that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to finalise the appointments to nominated posts and also the posts of chairpersons of various corporations by mid-June has set off a flurry of activity in the Congress circles.

Senior party leaders and also the younger lot have started lobbying for the posts with their godfathers in the party.

The chief minister had nominated 37 leaders as chairpersons in February before the Election Commission of India released the Lok Sabha election schedule.

Due to the model code of conduct (MCC), none of these 37 appointees took charge of their posts. It is believed that the chief secretary will issue the orders after June 4, when the votes are counted and the model code of conduct is lifted.

Congress sources said that the chief minister is likely to finalise another 40 leaders for various posts. Leaders across the board, including a few former MLAs and MPs who were not accommodated in the last list, are also expecting nominated posts.

Some appointed leaders, not satisfied with their assigned corporations, are also pushing for change of post. Sources said that the aspirants are seeking support from key AICC leaders and plan to visit Delhi after the Lok Sabha elections to secure their desired posts. Those aiming for prominent posts are utilising their connections to influence the decisions at the highest levels.