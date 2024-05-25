Telangana

Telangana: Three injured as lorry catches fire after collision

One lorry, carrying granite from Gujarat to Visakhapatnam, collided with another lorry heading to Nizamabad from Karimnagar.
The driver escaped, and locals rescued the other two occupants
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Two lorries collided at Perkit in Armoor town limits on NH 63 on Friday evening, resulting in one lorry catching fire. The driver and two other individuals in the cabin were rescued by the police and locals.

One lorry, carrying granite from Gujarat to Visakhapatnam, collided with another lorry heading to Nizamabad from Karimnagar. The collision caused the granite-laden lorry to catch fire.

The driver escaped, and locals rescued the other two occupants.

Firefighters arrived and controlled the fire. The three injured persons were shifted to a local government.

Accident

