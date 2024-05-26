‘BRU tax’ being collected from builders, claims KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday echoed the allegations levelled by BJP leaders that the Congress was collecting “BRU (Bhatti, Revanth, Uttam) tax” and sending the money to Delhi.

He accused Congress leaders of extorting builders and businessmen. He also alleged that Minister Jupally Krishna Rao will soon start collecting tax.

Rama Rao also alleged that the Congress was doing injustice to unemployed youth. “Is there any state in India where 95% of jobs from attender to Group-I are given to locals? KCR introduced 95% quota for locals in Telangana by exerting pressure on the PM,” he said.

Rama Rao said that from 2004 to 2014, the then Congress government filled only 24,086 vacancies. “In 10 years, the KCR government gave administrative sanction for filling up of 2,32,308 jobs. Of this, 2,02,735 jobs were notified and 1,60,083 filled. The process is on to fill the remaining 42,652 posts,” he said.

Rama Rao said that those jobs were notified by the BRS government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was “blatantly lying” to the people of Telangana. “The BRS regime attracted investments worth Rs 4 lakh crore which created another 24 lakh jobs in the private sector. I dare the Congress government to prove that any government in the state provided more jobs than the BRS regime. If it is able to do so, I will resign as MLA,” the BRS leader said.

He also alleged that investors were leaving the state to set shop elsewhere.