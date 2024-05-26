LS polls: 16 counting centres for Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: District Electoral Officer for Hyderabad, Ronald Rose, has urged the counting staff to ensure a smooth and transparent process for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Training sessions for the counting personnel, including micro observers, supervisors, assistants, and AROs, were held here on Saturday.

Rose announced that 16 counting centres have been established in the district, with vote counting set to begin at 8 am on June 4.

Supervision will ensure votes are counted segment-wise, adhering strictly to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) rules. Technical experts will be on hand to address any issues with EVMs during the count, Rose said.

In compliance with the ECI’s guidelines, 14 tables will be arranged in each hall for the counting, which will proceed in rounds. Mobile phones will be prohibited in the counting halls. Rose urged the staff to maintain transparency and commitment throughout the process.

Hyderabad district collector and returning officer for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Anudeep Durishetty, provided details on the procedures for counting VVPAT slips and postal ballots.