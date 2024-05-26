Petitioner fined Rs 25,000 for alleging contempt & failing to provide proof

HYDERABAD: Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a contempt case filed by one Mohammed Nayeem and imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on the petition for failing to present adequate material to substantiate his allegation of violation of a court order by the respondent.
The Rs 25,000 should be paid to the Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, the judge said.
In his judgement, Justice Alishetty observed that the initiation of contempt proceedings by the petitioner constituted an abuse of the legal process and a waste of the court’s time. The court noted that the petitioner’s actions appeared to be a deliberate attempt to intimidate the respondent. “The attempt/misadventure of this nature of the petitioner has to be curtailed to prevent misuse of the process of law and also to deter such actions in the future,” Justice Alishetty stated.
Counsel for the petitioner argued that the respondent was attempting to alienate the subject property, along with a neighbouring shop, by showing it to third parties, despite an interim order dated November 23, 2017, prohibiting such action. The petitioner claimed that when he resisted, the respondent threatened him with dire consequences and stated her intention to sell the property to third parties, which he alleged constituted a violation of the court’s orders.
However, counsel for the respondent contended that Nayeem, who is a tenant under a lease deed dated March 1, 2001, fabricated an agreement of sale and subsequently claimed ownership of the property. This led to a suit for specific performance filed by the petitioner, which was dismissed by the X Additional Chief Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad, on October 3, 2017. Following this, Nayeem filed an appeal, leading to the interim direction not to alienate the suit schedule property.
Counsel for the respondent argued that for a claim of breach of a court order to hold, there must be evidence of deliberate or contumacious disobedience, including willful negligence or carelessness. He asserted that no such willful disobedience existed in this case and requested the court to dismiss the contempt case with exemplary costs.