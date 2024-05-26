Petitioner fined Rs 25,000 for alleging contempt & failing to provide proof

HYDERABAD: Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a contempt case filed by one Mohammed Nayeem and imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on the petition for failing to present adequate material to substantiate his allegation of violation of a court order by the respondent.

The Rs 25,000 should be paid to the Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, the judge said.

In his judgement, Justice Alishetty observed that the initiation of contempt proceedings by the petitioner constituted an abuse of the legal process and a waste of the court’s time. The court noted that the petitioner’s actions appeared to be a deliberate attempt to intimidate the respondent. “The attempt/misadventure of this nature of the petitioner has to be curtailed to prevent misuse of the process of law and also to deter such actions in the future,” Justice Alishetty stated.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the respondent was attempting to alienate the subject property, along with a neighbouring shop, by showing it to third parties, despite an interim order dated November 23, 2017, prohibiting such action. The petitioner claimed that when he resisted, the respondent threatened him with dire consequences and stated her intention to sell the property to third parties, which he alleged constituted a violation of the court’s orders.