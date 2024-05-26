Revanth Reddy calls for disaster management system in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday instructed officials to create a Disaster Management System for Hyderabad city by bringing various departments under one umbrella. “Create a disaster management system taking the area inside the Outer Ring Road as a unit,” he advised officials. The system should be designed in such a way that it works 365 days, not just during the rainy season. He said that each official from every department should be made accountable and the plan should be prepared by June 4.

On Saturday, he visited the Command and Control Centre, where he was welcomed by DGP Ravi Gupta and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari. As monsoon is approaching, he held a review meeting on preparedness of emergency services with officials of Police, Traffic, GHMC, Electricity, Meteorological and other departments.

The CM warned that after the conclusion of election code, he would undertake surprise inspections and would not tolerate any negligence on the part of officials.

“Take precautionary measures at open cellars and barricade them. Learn from past experiences and take steps to prevent accidents. Prepare plans for permanent solution in flood prone areas,” he said. He also instructed electricity officials to take steps to prevent power outage.

In order to make Telangana a drug-free state, Revanth Reddy directed officials to clamp down on drugs in the state. “Don’t spare anyone involved in drug cases however big one may be,” he said.

Reviewing with the officials of Telangana Anti- Narcotics Bureau in Command and Control Centre, he enquired about the progress in eradication of cannabis and other drugs.

He said that TGNAB should be a role model for other states in the country in tackling drug menace.