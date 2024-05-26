Revanth Reddy reviews bypoll with alliance partners

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday held a review meeting with the alliance partners of the Congress — CPI, CPM and TJS — ahead of the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates MLC byelection.

The CPI, CPM and TJS have extended support to the Congress candidate in byelection as they did in the Lok Sabha elections.

During the meeting with the alliance partners, the chief minister conveyed that he will hold an all-party meeting to discuss the issues that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) faces with the aim of finding a solution.

Speaking to the media at the chief minister’s residence, CPI state secretary and Kothagudem MLA Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao said that they attended the review meeting following Revanth’s invitation. He said that Teenmar Mallanna should win the byelection for democracy to survive.

Stating that they have extended full support to the Congress during Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, TJS president Prof M Kodandaram said that they would also support the grand old party in the MLC byelection. He said that Congress should be further strengthened to preserve democracy.

CPM leader S Veeraiah appealed to the graduates to give a thought before casting their votes. He said that the graduate youth should vote only after understanding the current sociopolitical conditions.